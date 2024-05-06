Create New Account
John Solomon | The Timeline of Collusion Against President Trump
Just The News Founder and Editor in Chief John Solomon outlines evidence of a nine-year, full government "conspiracy" to stop President Trump from governing the United States. Solomon says the collusion began with the FBI and Russiagate in 2016 and escalated to the Biden administration’s direct involvement in lawfare against President Trump.


Watch LIVE➡ http://bit.ly/plutorav

Keywords
war roomjohn solomonsteve bannoncollusion against trump

