WAR ROOM [2 of 3] Monday 4/22/24 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

AMERICAN CONGRESS WAVES UKRAINIAN FLAGS IN CAPITAL CELEBRATING MORE THEFT OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS

Owen Shroyer is delivering full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information!

Tune in & share this link to be a part of the revolution against tyranny and a member of Team Humanity!





• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• https://alexjonesgame.com

• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

• JonesCrowder.com





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson