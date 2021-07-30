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ARE YOU GETTING THE COVID 19 VACCINE? WATCH THIS BEFORE YOU DO!
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661 views • July 30, 2021
This video is a public service announcement about the shadiness of & surrounding the Covid 19 vaccine including historical clips & details of what's in the vaccine.
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