Iranian Missile Shot Down American MQ-1C Grey Eagle UAV In Yemen
Published 14 hours ago

American unmanned aerial vehicle MQ-1C Grey Eagle was shot down in Yemen. The drone was hit by an Iranian 358 barrage missile. This is confirmed by the footage showing the moment of the drone’s defeat.

The date and location of the shooting have not been announced. Presumably, the drone was destroyed by Ansar Allah. This movement is armed with similar ammunition and has already shot down several reconnaissance UAVs recently. On November 8, Yemeni forces shot down American RQ-9 Reaper drone.

Source @South Front

