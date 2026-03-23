LEAKED FOOTAGEː ISRAELI CITIES IN RUINS 🚀 DESPITE CENSORSHIP OF IRANIAN ATTACKS

Videos from Israel show scenes of destruction in parts of the country including near Tel Aviv following relentless Iranian missile attacks. The visuals, which have been released by news wires, show damaged buildings, debris-strewn streets and emergency responders at the sites. The footage is said to be from central and southern areas of Israel. The clips surfaced despite tight wartime restrictions and censorship measures imposed by Israeli authorities on coverage of the impact of Iranian missile and drone strikes. Watch.









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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m5o5780Ev8E