E3 of The Jim Gale Show: Inspiring the Shift with Jean Nolan

In episode 3 of The Jim Gale Show we were joined by country music artist Jean Nolan where we discussed toxic positivity versus authenticity, and other misconceptions that we often experience in the spiritual community.

The Jim Gale Show is a podcast we created to inspire you to take action and claim YOUR freedom. We strive to only bring you content from world-renowned experts, where we cover all topics related to health, food production, education, politics… and especially all things FREEDOM!

You will get further uplifted by their guest Jean Nolan, country music artist, songwriter and inspirator touching hearts and souls everywhere. As Jean, creator of the popular INSPIRED Channel on YouTube, says: “Today more than ever we need truth, authenticity, inspiration and, most of all, a solid relationship with the Creator.”

Jean strongly encourages everyone to read The Ringer Cedar Series (https://www.amazon.com/Anastasia-Ringing-Cedars-Book-1/dp/0980181208) by Vladimir Megre, which he says changed his life.

In supporting Jim’s Food Forest Abundance mission, Jean says it aligns with his own inspiration: “To empower people into the true original culture again: Being independent, being joyful, being in community, in family, and realizing we’re powerful beyond our wildest imagination when we detach from the artificial realm and infuse ourselves in the natural realm.”

ABOUT JEAN NOLAN:

In addition to songwriting and growing his INSPIRED Channel on YouTube, Jean is a husband and father who loves inspiring and connecting with friends and fans on social media.

He calls his connections MIPs–Most Important People, and enjoys inviting them into his world through stories, live performances, quotes and posts, encouraging them to be part of it.

