The work of snipers of the 5th separate battalion, together they repelled the enemy's advance.

"Kinzhal" is moving through Zhitomir region to Khmelnytskyi, the Ukrainian Armed Forces report.

Monitoring publics suggest that the target of all launched missiles of this type is Stryi in the Lviv region.

❗️In response to the recent attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with ATACMS missiles on Taganrog, today a massive strike was carried out on critically important fuel and energy infrastructure facilities of Ukraine that ensure the operation of the military-industrial complex — Russian Defense Ministry

⚡️Today Ukraine faces a choice: to be with Russia or to disappear from the world map altogether — Medvedev