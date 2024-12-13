BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Work of Russian snipers of the 5th separate battalion, together they repelled the enemy's advance
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • 4 months ago

The work of snipers of the 5th separate battalion, together they repelled the enemy's advance. 

Adding from early this morning: 

"Kinzhal" is moving through Zhitomir region to Khmelnytskyi, the Ukrainian Armed Forces report.

Monitoring publics suggest that the target of all launched missiles of this type is Stryi in the Lviv region. 

Adding: 

❗️In response to the recent attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with ATACMS missiles on Taganrog, today a massive strike was carried out on critically important fuel and energy infrastructure facilities of Ukraine that ensure the operation of the military-industrial complex — Russian Defense Ministry 

Adding: 

⚡️Today Ukraine faces a choice: to be with Russia or to disappear from the world map altogether — Medvedev 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy