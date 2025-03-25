3/25/25 TRUMP: SIGNAL Op! CFH DeClas, Elections EO, Corralling DS Livestock!

3/25/25 TRUMP Team exposes SIGNAL Intel Leaks while corralling DS Globalists in ever-tightening pens of Capture! A planned series of exposures, declas operations and EO's is being executed: SIGNAL Crossfire Hurricane declas, Election Integrity EO and much more!

Take Action to push Congress to ACT at the Speed of Trump! Prayer wave ongoing! We ARE FREE!

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk

https://x.com/DOGE





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





RFK Jr Defends CDC pick Monarez:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-defends-trumps-pick-lead-cdc/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20250325





MA Residents battle Verizon over 5G Tower health assault:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pittsfield-massachusetts-appeal-verizon-cell-tower-case/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20250325





Trump pardons Devon Archer: Truth & Reconciliation at work:

https://justthenews.com/events/trump-signs-pardon-hunter-bidens-former-business-partner





Signal Foundation Board of Directors:

https://signalfoundation.org/en/





Moxie Marlinspike, creator of Signal:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moxie_Marlinspike





Hegseth/Pentagon discovered the hack on Signal a week ago:

https://www.rawstory.com/pete-hegseth-signal/





Jeffrey Goldberg, dual Israeli citizen:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeffrey_Goldberg





Senate Intel Com Global Threats Hearing ambushed by Goldberg Signal Op:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/live-stream-video-fbi-director-kash-patel-dni/





Geofencing of AOC/Bernie Fighting Oligarchs events reveal 90%+ of attendees Recycled at every event and former radical Dem events:

https://crowdsondemand.com/





James Boasberg is impersonating a judge, no notarized oath of office:

https://www.brassballs.blog/https/newsothersmisscom/boasberg-is-a-fake-judge-null-void-arrest-marshals-doj-oath-never-notarized-





Judge Boasberg exposed for attending Anit-Trump Lawfare organizing Junket in Idaho weeks after Biden thrown out of the race by autopen:

https://justthenews.com/accountability/political-ethics/hldjudge-who-blocked-trump-deportations-took-junket-event-anti





Former GOP Congressman, Mia Love dies at 49, Jabs? 3-Month Turbo Glioblastoma Brain Cancer:

https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2025/03/23/mia-love-utahs-history-making/





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content









"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!







