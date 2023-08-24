Create New Account
EMERGENCY ALERT: LOCKDOWN 2.0 -- DR. SHERRI TENPENNY
Alex Jones was right, again. Mask mandates, lockdowns and new bioweapons masquerading as vaccines are coming, but only IF WE ALLOW IT and only IF WE COMPLY. Persecuted truth telling Dr. Sherri Tenpenny returns to SGT Report to sound the alarm in this red alert emergency broadcast. Please spread it far and wide.

