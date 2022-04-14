Dr. Aaron Kheriaty: New ‘Biomedical Security State’ Will Be Deployed to Tackle Other ‘Crises’ | CLIP

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"This biomedical security state apparatus…is going to be used for other purposes. There is going to be another public health crisis. There are social issues already in play that over the last year have been redefined as public health issues. #ClimateChange would be one obvious example."
In this episode, we sit down with medical ethicist Dr. Aaron Kheriaty to discuss the rise of a “biomedical security state.”
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty is the Chief of Medical Ethics at the Unity Project and fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. He previously was a professor at UC Irvine and Director of UCI Health’s Medical Ethics Program before he was fired for refusing vaccination.
Watch the Full Episode 👉 https://ept.ms/0409AaronKheriaty