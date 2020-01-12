© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biggest Medical Scandal In History Breaking! UN Comes Clean, Admits Vaccine Death / Damage Coverup
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • January 12, 2020
On Dec 2nd and 3rd the UN funded WHO held a Global Vaccine Safety Summit where scientists admitted that vaccines are killing people, adjuvants in the vaccines are part of the problem, they have not conducted adequate safety studies. This is a bombshell report. See the links below for more videos.
https://www.infowars.com/top-u-n-scientist-admits-vaccines-killing-people-during-vaccine-safety-summit/
https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2019/12/02/default-calendar/global-vaccine-safety-summit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPSpyEi01VI&feature=emb_logo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2IujhTdCLE&feature=emb_logo
Infowars.com
Banned.video
Newswars.com
InfowarsStore.com
https://www.infowars.com/top-u-n-scientist-admits-vaccines-killing-people-during-vaccine-safety-summit/
https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2019/12/02/default-calendar/global-vaccine-safety-summit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPSpyEi01VI&feature=emb_logo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2IujhTdCLE&feature=emb_logo
Infowars.com
Banned.video
Newswars.com
InfowarsStore.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.