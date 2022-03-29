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Silent War Ep. 6188: Dem-o-Cops, Hunter Indictment? Recession, Russia=EU Lifeline. (Oil)
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2782 views • March 29, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Reports of Ukrainian Nazis Bombing and shooting Ukrainian Children are silenced by Western propaganda.
WATCH: Fox News Host Says He is Hearing That Hunter Biden Will Be Indicted.
Hunter Biden Was Accessing Defense Department Systems and His Government Password Was His Favorite Men’s Clothing Store in Beverly Hills.
BREAKING: DeSantis Signs Parental Rights in Education (Erroneously Branded ‘Don’t Say Gay’).
Inverted Yield Curve Shows Deep Biden Recession Around the Corner.
Biden Asks Dems To Back More Federal Funding For Police as Democrats Plan for more tyrannical violence against its own citizenry.
Kremlin Threatens To Halt Supplies As G7 Ministers Reject "Unacceptable" Demand To Pay For Gas In Rubles Yet EU confirms date of its energy independence from Russia- At least 5 years away.
Alaska Hands Over Elections to Corrupt Democrats – Upcoming Election Will Have All Mail-In Ballots and No Signature Check.
Chuck Grassley Reveals Financial Links Between the Chinese Communist Party and Hunter and James Biden on Senate Floor — And Brings the Receipts.
Utah Lawmakers Enact Ban On Transgender Youth In Girls' Sports, Overriding Governor's Veto.
FBI Offers $15K Reward For Info On Florida Man Wanted For Jan. 6 Riot.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
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Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
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"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
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Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Reports of Ukrainian Nazis Bombing and shooting Ukrainian Children are silenced by Western propaganda.
WATCH: Fox News Host Says He is Hearing That Hunter Biden Will Be Indicted.
Hunter Biden Was Accessing Defense Department Systems and His Government Password Was His Favorite Men’s Clothing Store in Beverly Hills.
BREAKING: DeSantis Signs Parental Rights in Education (Erroneously Branded ‘Don’t Say Gay’).
Inverted Yield Curve Shows Deep Biden Recession Around the Corner.
Biden Asks Dems To Back More Federal Funding For Police as Democrats Plan for more tyrannical violence against its own citizenry.
Kremlin Threatens To Halt Supplies As G7 Ministers Reject "Unacceptable" Demand To Pay For Gas In Rubles Yet EU confirms date of its energy independence from Russia- At least 5 years away.
Alaska Hands Over Elections to Corrupt Democrats – Upcoming Election Will Have All Mail-In Ballots and No Signature Check.
Chuck Grassley Reveals Financial Links Between the Chinese Communist Party and Hunter and James Biden on Senate Floor — And Brings the Receipts.
Utah Lawmakers Enact Ban On Transgender Youth In Girls' Sports, Overriding Governor's Veto.
FBI Offers $15K Reward For Info On Florida Man Wanted For Jan. 6 Riot.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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