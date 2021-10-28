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Assassination attempts on Christian Truth Tellers Dream Coming True
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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81 views • October 28, 2021
Revisit Dream about Elders, Pastors, Truth tellers getting murdered. Better interpretation of the dream. Dream covers murder plots on Rick Wiles, Steve Quayle, Rob Skiba and Russ Dizdar. Why I'm doing the dreams, “And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:”

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rob skibadreamclinton body countruss dizdarsteve quale
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