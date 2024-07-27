BIG PHARMA KEEPS MOVING THE GOALPOST ☤ [NORMAL CHOLESTEROL LEVEL USED TO BE 300]

Valerie Anne Smith - Normal Total Cholesterol level used to be 300. Then Normal changed to 240....then 190. Now they want it closer to 150. Big Pharma keeps moving the goalpost.... Barbara O'Neill Sources Cited:





Just in:





Amid Deadly Listeria Outbreak, Boar’s Head Recalls Some Deli Meats





The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating whether Boar’s Head meat sliced at deli counters has played a role in an outbreak of listeriosis that has caused two deaths.





Amid an outbreak of listeria that has killed two people in the United States and sickened around three dozen others, Boar’s Head Products announced on Friday that it would recall more than 200,000 pounds of deli meat, including all liverwurst products currently available on the market.





The announcement came after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that it had detected listeria bacteria in an unopened package of Boar’s Head liverwurst from a Maryland store.





Boar’s Head also recalled several other types of deli meat that were made on the same day, June 27, and on the same production line as the tainted liverwurst.





The company said it had immediately recalled the liverwurst in question, and made a decision to “voluntarily recall additional products” out of an abundance of caution. “We are cooperating fully with government authorities and conducting our own investigation into this incident,” a spokeswoman for Boar’s Head said in a statement on Friday.





Boar’s Head recalled multi-pound loaves of “Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA” with sell-by dates ranging from July 25 to August 30. It also recalled several other meats intended to be sliced by delis that were stamped with an Aug. 10 sell-by date, including: Virginia ham, Italian Cappy Ham, Extra Hot Italian Cappy Ham, Pork & Beef Bologna, Beef Salami, Beef Bologna and Garlic Bologna. Steakhouse Roasted Slab Bacon, with a sell-by date of Aug. 15, was also recalled.





The U.S.D.A. said in its statement that the products had been distributed to retail deli locations nationwide. (Here are the labels).





Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested the outbreak could be linked to deli meats. “Many people in this outbreak are reporting eating meats that they had sliced at deli counters,” the agency said, adding that more people had likely been infected than officials knew.





The recall prompted at least one major chain to remove Boar’s Head products and close deli counters. Stop & Shop, a chain with hundreds of stores around the northeastern U.S., said in a statement on Friday that “in an abundance of caution, because this product is sliced in stores, Stop & Shop has also discarded all other open deli meats and cheeses that could have been sliced or prepared in the same area and is conducting a thorough cleaning of the deli area and equipment.”





Since the outbreak of listeria began in May, at least 34 people have gotten sick, with virtually all patients hospitalized, and two people have died, in Illinois and New Jersey, according to health officials. New York and Maryland have reported the most cases. States that have also reported cases include Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.





Every year, approximately 1,600 people in the U.S. develop serious listeria infections, according to Laura Gieraltowski, an epidemiologist with the C.D.C.’s outbreak response and prevention branch. About 260 of those cases are fatal, she said. Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from food-borne illness in the United States, according to the C.D.C.





Listeria bacteria, which is naturally found in soil, can contaminate a number of foods, from leafy greens to fruits such as cantaloupe melons. Most people who ingest the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes don’t get sick, but certain high-risk individuals, including pregnant women and people who are over 65 or immunocompromised, can become seriously ill.





The recall of deli meats follows another — for ice cream. In June, dozens of ice cream products were recalled by the manufacturer Totally Cool after officials warned of possible listeria contamination.





https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/26/us/boars-head-deli-meat-recall-listeria.html