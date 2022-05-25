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Max Igan: Crazy Is As Crazy Does! [25.05.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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131 views • May 27, 2022
"The Future Is Being Built By Us" Klaus Schwab
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7jXz1wAMavuD/

Mass die-off: Close to 180,000 died within 60 days of COVID-19 vaccination ­– England statistics office makes stunning admission
http://45.89.97.6/2022-05-22-70k-died-within-28-days-of-covid-vaccination.html

Four Futures for Economic Globalization: Scenarios and Their Implications
https://www.weforum.org/whitepapers/four-futures-for-economic-globalization-scenarios-and-their-implications

The Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction Indonesia
https://indico.un.org/event/1000247/overview

Burnie Dockers football player suffers heart attack after on-field brawl in Tasmania's north-west
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-05-23/football-player-suffers-heart-attack-after-on-field-brawl-burnie/101090784

Biggest Lie in World History: There Never Was A Pandemic. The Data Base is Flawed. The Covid Mandates including the Vaccine are Invalid
https://www.globalresearch.ca/biggest-lie-in-world-history-the-data-base-is-flawed-there-never-was-a-pandemic-the-covid-mandates-including-the-vaccine-are-invalid/5772008

A Warrior Calls - MILLIONS ARE COMING
https://rumble.com/v15e0g7-millions-are-coming.html

Tom MacDonald - "The System" (End Clip):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OshNahVo9-c

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

https://thecrowhouse.com
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Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
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Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
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TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

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