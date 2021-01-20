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TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - JANUARY 20, 2021 MIRROR
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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270 views • January 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021

Courtesy of TruNews

The new President of the United States is behind some pretty radical appointees.

Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary Rachel Levine could be the first transgender federal official confirmed by the US Senate. Levine’s office issued guidance for Pennsylvania orgy enthusiasts who wanted to remain COVID-safe while engaging in group sex. The PA official also drew criticism for pulling her mother out of a nursing home after issuing a statewide order forcing them to accept COVID patients.

Writer, Peter Schweizer, breaks down the ties between Senator Mitch McConnell and China. As everybody focuses on the coronavirus, abortion is the leading cause of death worldwide.

Today on ‘Corona Crazy,’ Bill Clinton is caught sleeping during President Biden’s long and slurring acceptance speech.

https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-20-2021
Keywords
deathcommunismabortionchinatransgenderpennsylvaniainaugurationmitch mcconellcoronaviruscovidnursing homehealth secretaryappointeesrachael levine
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