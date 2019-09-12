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Australians Go To Iran To Show Its Peaceful and Nice - Get Arrested For Nothing
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19 views • September 12, 2019
Left wing nuts will do the nuttiest things in the world to prove that they are right and to prove that the whole world is flowers and Spice. This particular really stupid couple from Australia who like to travel Asia and the Middle East for the sake of Instagram photos have learned the hard way that the Middle East sucks and that all of the warnings they have received about the Middle East are true.
They wanted to prove that even though I ran had a bad rap in the media that was a safe place to go for naive white people. We just recently found out they've been in prison for 10 weeks for absolutely nothing aside from having white skin and not being Muslim and being really stupid. The lesson? Every left-wing statement is wrong and Donald Trump is absolutely right.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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They wanted to prove that even though I ran had a bad rap in the media that was a safe place to go for naive white people. We just recently found out they've been in prison for 10 weeks for absolutely nothing aside from having white skin and not being Muslim and being really stupid. The lesson? Every left-wing statement is wrong and Donald Trump is absolutely right.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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