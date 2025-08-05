Submarine "Insanity" - The British have painted a target on every national sent into Ukraine - Interview, Scott Ritter - George Galloway

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I
am sharing this video from Rumble, also on YT, from George Galloway,
earlier today, August 4, 2025.
INTERVIEW: The British have painted a target on every national sent into Ukraine
Two Brit colonels and a spook captured. This is a UK act of war, says Scott Ritter. War tourism is just another covert act of espionage
Follow #MOATS 470 X: @RealScottRitter #Russia #Ukraine