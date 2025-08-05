Submarine "Insanity" - The British have painted a target on every national sent into Ukraine - Interview, Scott Ritter - George Galloway

I am sharing this video from Rumble, also on YT, from George Galloway, earlier today, August 4, 2025.



INTERVIEW: The British have painted a target on every national sent into Ukraine

Two Brit colonels and a spook captured. This is a UK act of war, says Scott Ritter. War tourism is just another covert act of espionage

