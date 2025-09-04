© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli forces INTENSIVELY shell Gaza City — projectile reduced the building to DUST
Reports of 4 killed and over 50 wounded — Quds News
Trump does nothing, so in support of Genocide.
US Secretary of State Rubio has indicated in private meetings that the Trump administration will not interfere with Israel's annexation of the West Bank, writes Axios.
Recall, on July 23, the Knesset of Israel voted for the annexation of the West Bank of the Jordan River.