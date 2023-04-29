Acharei Mot and Qodeshiym 4 28 23

This week is a double Torah portion which covers chapters 16-20 of Leviticus. I have a new telegram group for fellowship come join us: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Robert: [email protected] To reach Chelle: [email protected]
