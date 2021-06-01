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Pandemics - The new era of covert wars? (From a presentation by Paul Schreyer)
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62 views • June 01, 2021
If you follow the very exciting lecture of the author and journalist Paul Schreyer, you will come to the conclusion: The coronavirus pandemic did not come out of the blue! In the last 30 years, the scenario around possible pandemics has been rehearsed in bio-terror planning games. This program highlights a small section of the lecture chronologically and factually, how these exercises came about, who organized them, and what parallels exist between the scripts and our current situation.
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