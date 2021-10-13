Judy Mikovitz Warns: Never Again Get Another Injection!

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(Oct 12, 2021) Ann Vandersteel interviews Judy Mikovitz about the fake COVID-19 plandemic. Concerning the COVID shot, Mikovitz says that they are literally injecting everyone with a deadly synthetic virus which sheds to other people to make them sick too. She makes a powerful case for the entire corrupt vaccine industry to be shut down once and for all.
Full Steel Truth show and 40 minute interview: https://rumble.com/vnn573-phplive2021.html