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Your Body, Their Choice
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6 views • July 26, 2020
Posted on YouTube by Corbett Report on 17 Jul 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOuihO6b2SI&;t=1470s
Description below was posted on YouTube by Corbett Report in support of this video:
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/mybody/
Stripped of its contextual baggage, the phrase "My Body, My Choice" makes a compelling rallying cry because it conveys a fundamental truth that we all innately understand: I have the claim to my own body and what is done to it. So why, then, are we being asked to believe that when it comes to vaccinations during a declared pandemic it is "Your Body, Their Choice"?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOuihO6b2SI&;t=1470s
Description below was posted on YouTube by Corbett Report in support of this video:
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/mybody/
Stripped of its contextual baggage, the phrase "My Body, My Choice" makes a compelling rallying cry because it conveys a fundamental truth that we all innately understand: I have the claim to my own body and what is done to it. So why, then, are we being asked to believe that when it comes to vaccinations during a declared pandemic it is "Your Body, Their Choice"?
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