USA, INC. Vol. 1871-2021: The Corrupt Masonic Construct of The United States Corporation

#Masonic #System #BirthCertificate #Control
Everything you need to know about the corrupt Masonic construct of United States Corporation from 1871 to 2021, the crucial impact of final bankruptcy in 1999, birth certificate enslavement, maritime/admiralty law, and the REAL Commander in Chief and Post Master General of the World, :Russel-Jay: Gould.
Please share this and help others understand the amazing changes happening in the WORLD! 🙏🏻🌏🇺🇸
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.