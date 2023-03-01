USA, INC. Vol. 1871-2021: The Corrupt Masonic Construct of The United States Corporation

#Masonic #System #BirthCertificate #Control







Everything you need to know about the corrupt Masonic construct of United States Corporation from 1871 to 2021, the crucial impact of final bankruptcy in 1999, birth certificate enslavement, maritime/admiralty law, and the REAL Commander in Chief and Post Master General of the World, :Russel-Jay: Gould.

Please share this and help others understand the amazing changes happening in the WORLD! 🙏🏻🌏🇺🇸