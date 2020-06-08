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Fair Tax Policy of CHP Canada
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23 views • June 08, 2020
David Darwin, Chair of CHP’s Economics and Finance Department explains the Fair Tax policy which his department will forward for approval by delegates at the National Convention of the Christian Heritage Party in Calgary, October 21-24, 2020. This presentation was recorded in Hamilton, ON in 2019 at a CHP candidate training session. The Fair Tax (a flat sales tax on goods and services) would replace the federal income tax, leaving Canadians with more money to save, spend or invest. Canadians would be able to determine how much tax they are willing to pay, based on their own lifestyle and purchasing decisions.
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For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
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