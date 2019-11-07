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Kodėl žmonės leidžiasi mulkinami 2019 02 07
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1105 views • November 07, 2019
Į PressJazz televiziją vėl paskambino pilietis E. Jis nusprendė atsakyti į žiūrovų klausimus, mat praeitos laidos metu nespėjo visko papasakoti pakankamai išsamiai apie žmonių valdymą. Šios laidos metu jis išdėstė pagrindinius principus ir metodus, kokiu būdu žmonės paveikiami taip, kad juos būtų galima lengviau valdyti.
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