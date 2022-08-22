Targeted Whistle Blower, 17 year former Congressman - James Traficant Exposes Jewish-Israeli Control of America

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Published on Apr 28, 2017

We’re conducting the expansionist policy of Israel and everybody’s afraid to say it. They control much of the media, they control much of the commerce of the country, and they control powerfully both bodies of the Congress. They own the Congress."

"The American taxpayers give Israel $15 to $20 billion, not $3 billion…while people in my district are losing their pensions…” (Former Congressman Jim Traficant)

Traficant, a 17 year member of congress, was targeted by Israel in 2002 and convicted of bribery. He spent 7 and a half years in prison.