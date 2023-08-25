Create New Account
CIA Covert Experiments [2015 - Olivier Pighetti]
divideetimpera
Published Yesterday

https://tubitv.com/movies/563793/cia-covert-experiments https://youtu.be/9qH20tOL9TY

https://youtu.be/_lMQMhBA1rw

https://youtu.be/tqOnfnRpNTw


Declassified documents reveal experiments the CIA conducted on people without their knowledge, including a case of mass hysteria in France.


It is August 1951 and an entire French village goes crazy. People are screaming in the streets and throwing themselves out of windows. 300 people are affected and 7 end up dead. Wild theories start circulating to explain the tragedy about poisoned flour, contaminated water and even witchcraft. 60 years later declassified documents from the United States reveal that the CIA conducted experiments on people without their knowledge.

Keywords
americamind controldepressionciaharvardgovernmenthistoryusabrainwashinghypnosisethicsexperimentsecretmanchurian candidatespypsychedelicspsychologymkultralsdproject monarchted kaczynskiunabomberproject artichokefrank olsonpoint saint esprit

