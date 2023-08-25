CIA Covert Experiments [2015 - Olivier Pighetti]

https://tubitv.com/movies/563793/cia-covert-experiments https://youtu.be/9qH20tOL9TY

It is August 1951 and an entire French village goes crazy. People are screaming in the streets and throwing themselves out of windows. 300 people are affected and 7 end up dead. Wild theories start circulating to explain the tragedy about poisoned flour, contaminated water and even witchcraft. 60 years later declassified documents from the United States reveal that the CIA conducted experiments on people without their knowledge.