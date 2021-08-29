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THE TRUTH IS NOT FOR EVERYONE Q
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133 views • August 29, 2021
"THOSE WHO KNOW CANNOT SLEEP" Q
These are OUR children who are being tortured and sacrificed, and it's OUR duty to STOP THEM.
I'm so sorry for posting this but we need the good people of this planet to help us fight the evil. You can never unsee this, can you live with it? God sees my tears and knows my heart, God save us all. Blessings. This is the evil we're fighting, for this fight truly is GOOD vs EVIL.
These are OUR children who are being tortured and sacrificed, and it's OUR duty to STOP THEM.
I'm so sorry for posting this but we need the good people of this planet to help us fight the evil. You can never unsee this, can you live with it? God sees my tears and knows my heart, God save us all. Blessings. This is the evil we're fighting, for this fight truly is GOOD vs EVIL.
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