GENERALFLYNN SPEAKS LIVE AT THE HEALTH AND FREEDOM CONFERENCE VIP

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Mike Smith, the Stuntman, QAnon Follower & Trump Fan Behind ‘Out of Shadows’ Documentary
The Out Of The Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy with a sinister agenda.
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