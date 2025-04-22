© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRENCH WARFARE: Outnumbered Russian platoon fights off Ukrainian attack
Five troops defended stronghold from 12 Ukrainians, spearheaded by deputy platoon commander Ivan Kalashnikov, who was later awarded Gold Star of the Hero of Russia — the highest honor possible.
Adding:
❗️Russian troops have liberated the village of Sukhaya Balka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia's Defense Ministry announced