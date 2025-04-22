TRENCH WARFARE: Outnumbered Russian platoon fights off Ukrainian attack

Five troops defended stronghold from 12 Ukrainians, spearheaded by deputy platoon commander Ivan Kalashnikov, who was later awarded Gold Star of the Hero of Russia — the highest honor possible.

❗️Russian troops have liberated the village of Sukhaya Balka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia's Defense Ministry announced