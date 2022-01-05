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Dr. Jessica Rose & Dr. James Lyons-Weiler Share Their Latest Research
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191 views • January 05, 2022
Dr. Jessica Rose and Dr. James Lyons-Weiler are two world renowned PhD research scientists, both outspoken advocates of rational scientific enquiry and the importance of informed consent. Together they share the results of their research and the risks of the experimental injections. Jan 2/22 Interview
Links from Chat Box referred to by Jessica & Jack:
CCCA More Harm Than Good video: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good-2/
I Do Not Consent: Https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app
Dr. Jessica on Substack: https://jessicar.substack.com
To support Dr. Jessica’s work via Joshua Kuntz Research Fellowship:
https://ipaknowledge.org/joshua-kuntz-research-fellowship.php
Dr. Jessica on Campfire Wiki: https://www.campfire.wiki/doku.php?id=jessica_rose
Linked-in: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jessica-rose-aab38774/
Popular Rationalism Substack: https://popularrationalism.substack.com/
Learn more: https://ipaknowledge.org/
Dr. James Lyons-Weiler: https://jameslyonsweiler.com/
VCC’s last interview with Dr. Raymond Obomsawin: https://www.bitchute.com/video/O0ieJNMVNl8K/
***************************************
SHOP Vaccine Choice Canada products! https://uptoeveryone.com/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Please support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Links from Chat Box referred to by Jessica & Jack:
CCCA More Harm Than Good video: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good-2/
I Do Not Consent: Https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app
Dr. Jessica on Substack: https://jessicar.substack.com
To support Dr. Jessica’s work via Joshua Kuntz Research Fellowship:
https://ipaknowledge.org/joshua-kuntz-research-fellowship.php
Dr. Jessica on Campfire Wiki: https://www.campfire.wiki/doku.php?id=jessica_rose
Linked-in: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jessica-rose-aab38774/
Popular Rationalism Substack: https://popularrationalism.substack.com/
Learn more: https://ipaknowledge.org/
Dr. James Lyons-Weiler: https://jameslyonsweiler.com/
VCC’s last interview with Dr. Raymond Obomsawin: https://www.bitchute.com/video/O0ieJNMVNl8K/
***************************************
SHOP Vaccine Choice Canada products! https://uptoeveryone.com/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Please support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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