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Trump reacts to Biden's fall: "I expected it"
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20 views • March 23, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump speaks to Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly about President Biden's tumbles up the steps of Air Force One, reacts to talk of invoking the 25th Amendment, plus gives his thoughts on the border crisis, Fox News analyst Karl Rove, his own endorsement of Georgia's Jody Hice, and more. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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