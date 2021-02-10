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Breaking: Documents Show Biden Planning Five-Year Lockdown! - FULL SHOW 2/1/21
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10 views • February 10, 2021
We are witnessing a global, corporate takeover designed to merge the United States with the European Union & Communist China under the UN. Peter Schiff joins the show to reveal explosive news about the economy and Robert Barnes breaks down the unconstitutionality of Trump's impeachment trial LIVE! Tune in NOW for explosive, bombshell news as globalist puppet Joe Biden tries to dismantle American sovereignty forever:
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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