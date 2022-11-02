Create New Account
COVID Vaccine Disaster: Almost a Million Missing Babies in the European Union in 2022!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 days ago
https://gnews.org/articles/503772

Summary：11/01/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf on COVID vaccine disaster: Igor Chudov has been doing a deep dive into the government databases for birth rates and found there's this terrible drop of about 20% in multiple countries, which means almost a million missing babies in all of the European Union in 2022!

warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

