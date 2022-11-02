COVID Vaccine Disaster: Almost a Million Missing Babies in the European Union in 2022!

https://gnews.org/articles/503772
Summary：11/01/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf on COVID vaccine disaster: Igor Chudov has been doing a deep dive into the government databases for birth rates and found there's this terrible drop of about 20% in multiple countries, which means almost a million missing babies in all of the European Union in 2022!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.