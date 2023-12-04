MOAR SUMMARY REEL: Maria Zeee with Karen Kingston on the Significance of the M.O.A.R Whistleblower Data Drop

Karen Kingston discusses the significance of the New Zealand Ministry of Health's whistleblower's data and how it will be used globally in lawsuits against governments and Pfizer. She also explains the linkage between the vaccine data and deaths, which a lot of people have questioned.
Source: Karen Kingston - State of Texas Sues Pfizer & NZ Whistleblower WILDFIRE!!!
https://rumble.com/v3zhkab-karen-kingston-state-of-texas-sues-pfizer-and-nz-whistleblower-wildfire.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow
