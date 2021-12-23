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Archbishop Viganò - Scientists, Physicians Must Join In To Oppose COVID Tyranny
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130 views • December 23, 2021
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has urged medics and attorneys fighting COVID mandates to join an anti-globalist alliance to oppose the worldwide imposition of a ‘Chinese totalitarian model’ of government. Viganò made his comments during the recent Fired For Freedom conference hosted by LifeSiteNews and the Truth for Health Foundation.
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