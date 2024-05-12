Create New Account
Why does soldier’s medical record from 2014 show “COVID-19 immunization-Moderna”? | Tom Renz
Attorney Tom Renz presents court evidence from a US soldier, declared by Renz under penalty of perjury. The medical records show that the soldier was seen 5 times in 2014 for “COVID-19 immunization-Moderna”. WTF?!

SOURCE

Edited segment from (starts at 1:32:00):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNkWEcctCpc

Mirrored - frankploegman


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

