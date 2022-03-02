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Serving… and why it brings joy to my heart!
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21 views • March 02, 2022
First part of serving was singing in the choir then I got to participate by going on trips with our church to Buckhorn, Kentucky down in the hollers(I believe that’s how you say it). I always enjoyed keeping active and doing it for the Lord is a wonderful experience.
Alpha Ministry was one of the other groups I served for at the church. Teach adults about the Lord is such a wonderful experience.
I have since found ways to serve not always with big groups but individual or small groups.
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/serving-and-why-it-brings-joy-to-my-heart
Alpha Ministry was one of the other groups I served for at the church. Teach adults about the Lord is such a wonderful experience.
I have since found ways to serve not always with big groups but individual or small groups.
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/serving-and-why-it-brings-joy-to-my-heart
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