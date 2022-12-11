Toxicology expert warns COVID jab could ‘sterilize an entire generation’ or ‘be passed on… as inadvertent gene transfer’A toxicology expert with over 30 years of scientific experience issued a stark warning Wednesday about the potential reproductive harm she believes could be caused by the mRNA COVID jabs.

From U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable on COVID-19 Vaccines:

For the full 3-hour video, visit: https://rumble.com/v1ze4d0-covid-19-vaccines-what-they-are-how-they-work-and-possible-causes-of-injuri.html