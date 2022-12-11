Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Toxicology expert warns COVID jab could ‘sterilize an entire generation’
296 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

Toxicology expert warns COVID jab could ‘sterilize an entire generation’ or ‘be passed on… as inadvertent gene transfer’A toxicology expert with over 30 years of scientific experience issued a stark warning Wednesday about the potential reproductive harm she believes could be caused by the mRNA COVID jabs.

From U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable on COVID-19 Vaccines:

For the full 3-hour video, visit: https://rumble.com/v1ze4d0-covid-19-vaccines-what-they-are-how-they-work-and-possible-causes-of-injuri.html

Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatescorona viruscovidplandemic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket