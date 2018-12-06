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[Dec 6, 2018] Carles Tora - Encounters with Beings in Antarctica & Messages for Humanity [Veritas TV]
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76 views • July 18, 2021
The original interview is in Spanish. This is the English version which is narrated entirely by Mel. The original interview with Carles Tora can be heard at low volume in the background so you can follow properly and to know which of the two voices is being translated.
For Part 2 of any of our interviews, subscribe at http://www.veritasradio.com in order to support an impartial, uncensored and commercial-free platform.
Download our RSS feed with one full year of segment 1: http://www.veritasradio.com/vs.rss
Web: http://www.VeritasRadio.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook/veritasshow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MelFabregas
*** Please LIKE / Comment / Subscribe to This Channel! ****
This portion is being provided as a courtesy from Veritas Radio. To listen to more of this exclusive interview proceed to http://www.veritasradio.com
S y n o p s i s
Beyond the stories of Captain Byrd of Antarctica and the hollow earth, Carles Tora brings us a fascinating story of a journey that changed his life.
Being a Spanish pilot of airplanes and helicopters, a presumably Swedish European government hired him for an expedition in Antarctica. Everything seems according to his story that these expeditions to a certain extent usual for Carles Tora , did not mean much in terms of work, but the expedition that he made in 2016 and with strict confidentiality control was very different. They first arrived at the Belgrano II base, and then moved to the base of San Martin Antarctica. If you look for information on these areas, you will not find anything, you will realize that they are apparently dedicated to the salvation of penguins.
The mission was to collect 10 beacons (we assume that these beacons are measuring or monitoring devices of some kind, Carles Tora does not specify what these bags were for his confidentiality contract), when they collected 9 of the 10 suitcases, the colonel of the mission called a meeting and gave them certain indications that left them perplexed, the tenth bag was beyond what they called "the dead zone" an area of another dimension, another space and another time. A fascinating story in which the Catalan pilot in this secret mission to Antarctica establishes contact with beings of the 5th dimension and brings us his messages to help us expand our consciousness.
Carles will tell us about the messages given by Nimroi, a being of the 5th dimension, as well as a first revelation about Atlantis and its inhabitants, the pyramids, solar discs, and portals around the world.
A traveler, a celestial navigator in search of signs, writer of the soul, a nomadic spirit, tolerant and respectful with everything and everyone. Friend of nature and space, living between two worlds, that of being and time, contributing and giving of myself for both.
My training extends like the tentacles of a great cephalopod: a graduate in International Trade and Public Relations, an expert gemologist in the energy of minerals, a specialist in cartography, mystical journeys and spiritual retreats; pilot of airplanes and helicopters and sailboat pattern. Multitude of courses and workshops around the world: Qi Gong, Chi Kung, Shin Shu Yitsu, Global Logic, Archeology applied to Technology, Astronomy and Numerology.
Self-taught in power and seeker of myself and others, promoting a new way of seeing the Everything in the Now. Alchemist by birth, following the signals and conflicts of my internal biology, contributing and creating to unite more and more our unconscious abstract with our conscious concrete.
Born in Catalonia, in the bosom of an average family. A childhood of illusions and fantasies and adolescence preparing me for the magic that had to come and currently living happy and serene, as father and husband of my family.
Carles Tora is a constant traveler after having been preparing the theory for many years, to later apply it in the practice of travel, learning from them, the people and the customs of different races and creeds. All this for the development of oneself, in order to later give it to the world, apply what is known in wisdom.
Always next to his people, his friends, countless friends everywhere.
Passionate about extreme sports, piloting aircraft, sailing on sailboats around the world and snowmobiles. Constant mountaineer, walking the road between the cold snow of the mountains and the hot sand of the deserts.
Traveler, traveling, walking, sailing, piloting, always in constant movement for myself and for everyone. It is a storytelling account of the journeys lived and their experiences in the key of stories and stories for the good use of both the word and the intention.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app:
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For Part 2 of any of our interviews, subscribe at http://www.veritasradio.com in order to support an impartial, uncensored and commercial-free platform.
Download our RSS feed with one full year of segment 1: http://www.veritasradio.com/vs.rss
Web: http://www.VeritasRadio.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook/veritasshow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MelFabregas
*** Please LIKE / Comment / Subscribe to This Channel! ****
This portion is being provided as a courtesy from Veritas Radio. To listen to more of this exclusive interview proceed to http://www.veritasradio.com
S y n o p s i s
Beyond the stories of Captain Byrd of Antarctica and the hollow earth, Carles Tora brings us a fascinating story of a journey that changed his life.
Being a Spanish pilot of airplanes and helicopters, a presumably Swedish European government hired him for an expedition in Antarctica. Everything seems according to his story that these expeditions to a certain extent usual for Carles Tora , did not mean much in terms of work, but the expedition that he made in 2016 and with strict confidentiality control was very different. They first arrived at the Belgrano II base, and then moved to the base of San Martin Antarctica. If you look for information on these areas, you will not find anything, you will realize that they are apparently dedicated to the salvation of penguins.
The mission was to collect 10 beacons (we assume that these beacons are measuring or monitoring devices of some kind, Carles Tora does not specify what these bags were for his confidentiality contract), when they collected 9 of the 10 suitcases, the colonel of the mission called a meeting and gave them certain indications that left them perplexed, the tenth bag was beyond what they called "the dead zone" an area of another dimension, another space and another time. A fascinating story in which the Catalan pilot in this secret mission to Antarctica establishes contact with beings of the 5th dimension and brings us his messages to help us expand our consciousness.
Carles will tell us about the messages given by Nimroi, a being of the 5th dimension, as well as a first revelation about Atlantis and its inhabitants, the pyramids, solar discs, and portals around the world.
A traveler, a celestial navigator in search of signs, writer of the soul, a nomadic spirit, tolerant and respectful with everything and everyone. Friend of nature and space, living between two worlds, that of being and time, contributing and giving of myself for both.
My training extends like the tentacles of a great cephalopod: a graduate in International Trade and Public Relations, an expert gemologist in the energy of minerals, a specialist in cartography, mystical journeys and spiritual retreats; pilot of airplanes and helicopters and sailboat pattern. Multitude of courses and workshops around the world: Qi Gong, Chi Kung, Shin Shu Yitsu, Global Logic, Archeology applied to Technology, Astronomy and Numerology.
Self-taught in power and seeker of myself and others, promoting a new way of seeing the Everything in the Now. Alchemist by birth, following the signals and conflicts of my internal biology, contributing and creating to unite more and more our unconscious abstract with our conscious concrete.
Born in Catalonia, in the bosom of an average family. A childhood of illusions and fantasies and adolescence preparing me for the magic that had to come and currently living happy and serene, as father and husband of my family.
Carles Tora is a constant traveler after having been preparing the theory for many years, to later apply it in the practice of travel, learning from them, the people and the customs of different races and creeds. All this for the development of oneself, in order to later give it to the world, apply what is known in wisdom.
Always next to his people, his friends, countless friends everywhere.
Passionate about extreme sports, piloting aircraft, sailing on sailboats around the world and snowmobiles. Constant mountaineer, walking the road between the cold snow of the mountains and the hot sand of the deserts.
Traveler, traveling, walking, sailing, piloting, always in constant movement for myself and for everyone. It is a storytelling account of the journeys lived and their experiences in the key of stories and stories for the good use of both the word and the intention.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app:
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
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