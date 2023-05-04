https://gettr.com/post/p2fytmm9f08

I remember Mr. Miles Guo tipped off the FBI, the US government agencies about the fentanyl. Who are the people involved in fentanyl? It's the Chinese restaurant, even the Uber driver. And so far we haven't seen anything. No action has been taken by the FBI or DOJ to stop the CCP's fentanyl business here on the US soil.

我记得郭先生向FBI美国政府机构提供了有关芬太尼的情报,谁是参与芬太尼的人,它是中餐馆,甚至是Uber司机,而到目前为止我们还没有看到任何东西,FBI或司法部没有采取任何行动来阻止中共在美国本土的芬太尼业务

