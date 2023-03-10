Warehouse Fire in Topeka, KS

Warehouse fire in Topeka. Forbes industrial park. Notably: this fire is very close to, perhaps directly abutting an electronics recycling sorting facility with storage of many CRT television sets and other things like Stringray, stingray II and hailstorm platforms. I know this for a fact because I have personally handled these electronics when i worked for AssetLifecycle.
