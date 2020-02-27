Episode #005 Mormonism’s $100 BILLION Deception - Parable of the Talents

An insider Mormon turned whistleblower recently accused the Mormon church of "misleading" church members and possible IRS tax violations. The Mormon church leaders defended their actions, stating they were merely following "sound doctrinal and financial principle taught by the Savior in the Parable of the Talents."



Did God really teach financial principles, or are the Mormon leaders simply false prophets who are lying to cover their fraud and deception?! Perhaps they are simply void of any spiritual insight so as to not comprehend that God's plan is spiritual in nature and not about amassing a fortune and trying to keep it hidden from those who gave the money as well as the government who regulates their activities?!



A HUNDRED BILLION DOLLARS is a significant amount of money, and the allegations of the senior portfolio manager turned whistleblower demands a thorough investigation. Let the IRS do what they will, but in this podcast we will thoroughly examine the spiritual aspects of the Parable of the Talents.



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