BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Vitamin C: Indispensable Nutrient in Our Health and Its Therapeutic Potential in Cancer by M. Waheed Roomi, Ph.D., Aleksandra Niedzwiecki, Ph.D., Matthias Rath, M.D.
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 11 hours ago

The book "Vitamin C: Indispensable Nutrient in Our Health and Its Therapeutic Potential in Cancer" by M. Waheed Roomi, Aleksandra Niedzwiecki and Matthias Rath delves into the multifaceted role of Vitamin C, an essential nutrient that humans cannot synthesize, in both health maintenance and cancer treatment. Historically crucial for preventing scurvy, Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that plays a vital role in collagen synthesis and protects cells from oxidative stress. The authors explore its therapeutic potential, highlighting how cancer cells, due to their unique metabolism, readily absorb Vitamin C, which then generates hydrogen peroxide, leading to cancer cell death. The book discusses clinical studies, such as those by Cameron and associates, which demonstrate that high-dose intravenous Vitamin C can significantly extend the survival of terminal cancer patients. While generally safe, the authors caution that the mode of administration is critical, as oral intake does not achieve the necessary plasma concentrations for anti-cancer effects. The book underscores the promising future of Vitamin C in cancer treatment, positioning it as a key player in the pursuit of improved health and longevity.

For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy