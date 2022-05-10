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As Putin Shows Weakness, U.S. Steps Up Aid To Ukraine In Sign Of Recalibrated U.S. Role
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10 views • May 10, 2022
David Remnick, editor of the New Yorker, talks with Rachel Maddow about Vladimir Putin surprising some observers by not using Victory Day to announce an escalation of his war in Ukraine, raising questions about whether the U.S. can get away with helping Ukraine fight back even harder.
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