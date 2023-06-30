How the Vaccine is Connected to DEATH, 5G and A.I

The link between the Covid vaccine, 5G weaponized towers and AI.
How the vax was intended to work - as part of an AI, 5G - human herd track control and culling grid.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.