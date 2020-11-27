Thanksgiving Winning! Kraken Released Taking Dominion!

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Join us for a fun and POWERFUL night celebrating what GOD HAS done, what he IS doing and what he WILL Do. We live in amazing times!!!! We talk about the forefather's Monument, Plymouth, the pilgrims, and tie it all into what is happening right now with the election, Dominion, the Kraken, SIdney Powell, the Election and bring it all around with Daniel chapters 5, 6 and 7.