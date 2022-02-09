Miles Guo:The case filing of UBS in the British court opens the door to the evil collusion between the swamp and the CCP

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2/9/2022 Miles Guo:The case of Weijian Shan and PAG reveals the dark secrets of the Chinese Communist Party’s deep penetration of the U.S. barristers and the judiciary, and the case filing of UBS in the British court opens the door to the evil collusion between the swamp and the CCP