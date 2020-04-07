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Bannon Flames Kissinger Over Chinese Communist Ties, Vows ‘Nuremburg-Type Trial’ Against CCP
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45 views • April 07, 2020
Jamie White | Infowars.com - April 6, 2020
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon unloaded on the Chinese Communist Party and its globalist cohorts in a fiery rant on his podcast Monday, vowing that they would face a massive reckoning from humanity for releasing the coronavirus then covering it up.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/bannon-flames-kissinger-over-chinese-communist-ties-vows-nuremburg-type-trial-against-ccp-for-unleashing-virus/
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Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon unloaded on the Chinese Communist Party and its globalist cohorts in a fiery rant on his podcast Monday, vowing that they would face a massive reckoning from humanity for releasing the coronavirus then covering it up.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/bannon-flames-kissinger-over-chinese-communist-ties-vows-nuremburg-type-trial-against-ccp-for-unleashing-virus/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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